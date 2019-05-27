High Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in March 2019 down 5.88% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019 down 5.72% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019 up 15.69% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2018.

High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.34 in March 2018.

High Energy shares closed at 230.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.40% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.