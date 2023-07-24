High Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, up 61.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in June 2023 up 61.05% from Rs. 14.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 up 141.52% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2023 up 114.15% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.74 in June 2022.

High Energy shares closed at 498.20 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.71% returns over the last 6 months and 87.12% over the last 12 months.