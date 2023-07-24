English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    High Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, up 61.05% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in June 2023 up 61.05% from Rs. 14.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 up 141.52% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2023 up 114.15% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

    High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.74 in June 2022.

    High Energy shares closed at 498.20 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.71% returns over the last 6 months and 87.12% over the last 12 months.

    High Energy Batteries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.6330.8914.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.6330.8914.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.707.219.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.204.11-5.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.504.443.83
    Depreciation0.310.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.595.262.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.349.573.93
    Other Income0.430.650.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7710.223.95
    Interest0.740.910.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.039.303.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.039.303.30
    Tax2.082.340.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.956.972.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.956.972.46
    Equity Share Capital1.791.791.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.7713.74
    Diluted EPS6.647.7713.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.7713.74
    Diluted EPS6.647.7713.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #High Energy #High Energy Batteries (India) #Results
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!