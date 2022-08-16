High Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore, up 36.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore in June 2022 up 36.48% from Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022 up 110.83% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 up 51.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

High Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 13.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.52 in June 2021.

High Energy shares closed at 377.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.