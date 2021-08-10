High Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore, up 176.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore in June 2021 up 176.94% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021 up 173.59% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021 up 537.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

High Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.85 in June 2020.

High Energy shares closed at 2,027.35 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 169.50% returns over the last 6 months and 638.43% over the last 12 months.