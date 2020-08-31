High Energy Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 76.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2020 down 76.02% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020 down 213.65% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020 down 118.08% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2019.
High Energy shares closed at 335.40 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.79% over the last 12 months.
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.88
|9.76
|16.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.12
|Total Income From Operations
|3.88
|9.76
|16.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.98
|5.44
|5.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.92
|-2.81
|2.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.34
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.35
|2.79
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.32
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|3.26
|1.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|1.21
|3.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|1.25
|3.27
|Interest
|1.17
|1.35
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-0.10
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.09
|-0.10
|1.89
|Tax
|-0.50
|0.10
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.59
|-0.21
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.59
|-0.21
|1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.85
|-1.15
|7.79
|Diluted EPS
|-8.85
|-1.15
|7.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.85
|-1.15
|7.79
|Diluted EPS
|-8.85
|-1.15
|7.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am