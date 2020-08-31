High Energy Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 76.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2020 down 76.02% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020 down 213.65% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020 down 118.08% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2019.

High Energy shares closed at 335.40 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.79% over the last 12 months.