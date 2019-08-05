High Energy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore, up 141.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore in June 2019 up 141.15% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2019 up 226.49% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2019 up 17800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

High Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.16 in June 2018.

High Energy shares closed at 153.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.69% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.