High Energy standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 6.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.71 14.24 15.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.71 14.24 15.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.52 5.54 8.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.15 -0.45 -0.56 Power & Fuel 0.28 0.31 0.34 Employees Cost 2.25 1.93 2.42 Depreciation 0.30 0.32 0.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.95 3.64 2.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 2.94 2.29 Other Income 0.13 -0.01 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 2.93 2.33 Interest 1.18 1.41 1.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.49 1.52 1.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.49 1.52 1.25 Tax -0.39 0.39 0.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 1.14 0.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 1.14 0.86 Equity Share Capital 1.79 1.79 1.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.16 6.34 4.82 Diluted EPS -6.16 6.34 4.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.16 6.34 4.82 Diluted EPS -6.16 6.34 4.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited