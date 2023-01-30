High Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore, up 62.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore in December 2022 up 62.27% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 up 124.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 97.46% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.