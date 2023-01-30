English
    High Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore, up 62.27% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore in December 2022 up 62.27% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 up 124.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 97.46% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

    High Energy Batteries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.0520.2116.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.0520.2116.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.077.155.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.873.843.46
    Depreciation0.310.300.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.103.041.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.555.865.18
    Other Income0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.575.905.23
    Interest0.880.710.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.705.184.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.705.184.37
    Tax2.481.331.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.223.853.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.223.853.22
    Equity Share Capital1.791.791.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.054.2917.96
    Diluted EPS8.054.2917.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.054.2917.96
    Diluted EPS8.054.2917.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited