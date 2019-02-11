High Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 21.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in December 2018 down 21.08% from Rs. 17.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2018 down 32.18% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2018 down 25.7% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2017.

High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.76 in December 2017.

High Energy shares closed at 275.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.