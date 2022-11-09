HICS Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 125.06 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2022 up 70.29% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.
HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.
|
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.58
|158.27
|125.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.58
|158.27
|125.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.28
|138.29
|113.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.36
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|1.38
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.12
|18.04
|10.41
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.12
|18.05
|10.41
|Interest
|1.09
|1.10
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.03
|16.95
|9.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.03
|16.95
|9.40
|Tax
|5.97
|5.92
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.06
|11.03
|6.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.06
|11.03
|6.50
|Equity Share Capital
|100.00
|100.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited