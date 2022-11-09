HICS Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 125.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2022 up 70.29% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.