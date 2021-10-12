HICS Cements Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.06 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.06 crore in September 2021 up 24.14% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021 up 17892.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021 up 997.94% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.