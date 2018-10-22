HICS Cements Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore, up 163.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore in September 2018 up 163.6% from Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2018 up 300.86% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2018 up 186.36% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2017.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2017.