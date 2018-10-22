HICS Cements Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore, up 163.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore in September 2018 up 163.6% from Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2018 up 300.86% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2018 up 186.36% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2017.
HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2017.
|
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.55
|129.98
|41.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.55
|129.98
|41.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.71
|109.84
|38.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.68
|14.19
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.68
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.20
|4.71
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.21
|4.74
|1.54
|Interest
|0.91
|0.89
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.30
|3.84
|0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.30
|3.84
|0.75
|Tax
|1.42
|1.27
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.88
|2.58
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.88
|2.58
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|50.00
|50.00
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.52
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|0.52
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.52
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|0.52
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited