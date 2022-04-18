 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HICS Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 3710.83% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022 up 1107.03% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

 

HICS Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.47 147.69 105.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 153.47 147.69 105.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.20 134.07 102.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.27 0.28
Depreciation 0.23 0.24 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 0.63 0.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 12.48 1.52
Other Income -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 12.48 1.57
Interest 1.15 0.82 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.95 11.65 0.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.95 11.65 0.46
Tax 7.79 3.60 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.16 8.05 0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.16 8.05 0.35
Equity Share Capital 50.00 50.00 50.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.16 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.16 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.16 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.16 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #HICS Cements #Results
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.