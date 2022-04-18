HICS Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 3710.83% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022 up 1107.03% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.