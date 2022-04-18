HICS Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y
April 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 3710.83% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022 up 1107.03% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.
HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.47
|147.69
|105.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.47
|147.69
|105.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.20
|134.07
|102.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.27
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.24
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.63
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.10
|12.48
|1.52
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.10
|12.48
|1.57
|Interest
|1.15
|0.82
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.95
|11.65
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.95
|11.65
|0.46
|Tax
|7.79
|3.60
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.16
|8.05
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.16
|8.05
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|50.00
|50.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.16
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
