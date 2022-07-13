HICS Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in June 2022 up 118.71% from Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022 up 215.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022 up 198.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.