HICS Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in June 2022 up 118.71% from Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022 up 215.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022 up 198.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.
HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.
|
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.27
|153.47
|72.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.27
|153.47
|72.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.29
|130.20
|65.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.12
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.23
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|0.82
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.04
|22.10
|5.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.05
|22.10
|5.87
|Interest
|1.10
|1.15
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.95
|20.95
|5.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.95
|20.95
|5.05
|Tax
|5.92
|7.79
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.03
|13.16
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.03
|13.16
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|100.00
|50.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.26
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.26
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.26
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.26
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited