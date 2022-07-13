English
    HICS Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

    July 13, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in June 2022 up 118.71% from Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022 up 215.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022 up 198.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

    HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

    HICS Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.27153.4772.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.27153.4772.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.29130.2065.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.120.02
    Depreciation0.200.230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.380.820.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0422.105.86
    Other Income0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0522.105.87
    Interest1.101.150.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9520.955.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9520.955.05
    Tax5.927.791.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0313.163.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0313.163.49
    Equity Share Capital100.0050.0050.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.260.07
    Diluted EPS0.110.260.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.260.07
    Diluted EPS0.110.260.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #HICS Cements #Results
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
