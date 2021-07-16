HICS Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore, up 168.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore in June 2021 up 168.2% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 up 3420.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021 up 1122% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.