HICS Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore, up 168.2% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore in June 2021 up 168.2% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 up 3420.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021 up 1122% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.
HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.36
|105.19
|26.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.36
|105.19
|26.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.83
|102.13
|25.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.28
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.28
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.98
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.86
|1.52
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.87
|1.57
|0.22
|Interest
|0.81
|1.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.05
|0.46
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.05
|0.46
|0.10
|Tax
|1.56
|0.12
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.49
|0.35
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.49
|0.35
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|50.00
|50.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited