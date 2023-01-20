 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HICS Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

 

HICS Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 163.64 159.58 147.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 163.64 159.58 147.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.39 140.28 134.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.39 0.27
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.59 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.41 18.12 12.48
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.41 18.12 12.48
Interest 1.37 1.09 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.05 17.03 11.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.05 17.03 11.65
Tax 7.35 5.97 3.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.70 11.06 8.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.70 11.06 8.05
Equity Share Capital 100.00 100.00 50.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.11 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.11 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.11 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.11 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #HICS Cements #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 04:11 pm