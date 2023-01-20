HICS Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.