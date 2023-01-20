HICS Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.
HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.64
|159.58
|147.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163.64
|159.58
|147.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.39
|140.28
|134.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.39
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.59
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.41
|18.12
|12.48
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.41
|18.12
|12.48
|Interest
|1.37
|1.09
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.05
|17.03
|11.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.05
|17.03
|11.65
|Tax
|7.35
|5.97
|3.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.70
|11.06
|8.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.70
|11.06
|8.05
|Equity Share Capital
|100.00
|100.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.11
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.11
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.11
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.11
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited