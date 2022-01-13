HICS Cements Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore, up 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore in December 2021 up 24.99% from Rs. 118.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021 up 3080.88% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021 up 267.63% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2020.

HICS Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.