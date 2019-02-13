HICS Cements Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HICS Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore in December 2018 down 3.32% from Rs. 123.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 16.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018 up 38.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.
HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2017.
|
|HICS Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.58
|108.55
|123.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.58
|108.55
|123.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.30
|102.71
|118.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.52
|-0.68
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.75
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.48
|5.20
|3.75
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.50
|5.21
|3.76
|Interest
|1.11
|0.91
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.39
|4.30
|2.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.39
|4.30
|2.96
|Tax
|1.22
|1.42
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.17
|2.88
|2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.17
|2.88
|2.71
|Equity Share Capital
|50.00
|50.00
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.57
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.57
|2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.57
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.57
|2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited