HICS Cements Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore in December 2018 down 3.32% from Rs. 123.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 16.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018 up 38.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.

HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2017.