Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 552.90 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.22% from Rs. 484.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2023 up 49.45% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2023 up 15.09% from Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.45 in March 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 76.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.91% over the last 12 months.