Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 552.90 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 552.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.22% from Rs. 484.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2023 up 49.45% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2023 up 15.09% from Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.45 in March 2022.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 76.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.91% over the last 12 months.
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|552.90
|443.88
|484.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|552.90
|443.88
|484.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|442.54
|410.03
|463.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.50
|37.07
|0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.31
|-43.61
|-25.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.98
|4.32
|4.91
|Depreciation
|4.80
|2.80
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.41
|16.70
|16.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.36
|16.57
|22.03
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.39
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.50
|16.97
|22.74
|Interest
|6.12
|5.77
|9.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.38
|11.20
|12.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.38
|11.20
|12.85
|Tax
|3.72
|2.82
|3.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.65
|8.38
|9.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.65
|8.38
|9.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.78
|12.27
|12.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|6.83
|7.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|--
|7.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|6.83
|7.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|--
|7.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited