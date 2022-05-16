 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore, up 60.21% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore in March 2022 up 60.21% from Rs. 302.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022 up 98.21% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022 up 65.14% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.

Hi-Tech Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.08 349.58 302.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.08 349.58 302.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 463.09 318.64 281.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 0.45 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.02 0.39 -7.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.91 3.70 3.98
Depreciation 1.85 1.79 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.39 9.29 8.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.03 15.33 12.59
Other Income 0.70 0.02 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.74 15.35 13.02
Interest 9.89 6.46 7.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.85 8.90 5.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.85 8.90 5.88
Tax 3.71 2.36 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.14 6.54 4.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.14 6.54 4.61
Equity Share Capital 12.27 12.21 11.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.45 5.36 4.21
Diluted EPS 7.44 5.32 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.45 5.36 4.21
Diluted EPS 7.44 5.32 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
