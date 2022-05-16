Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore, up 60.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore in March 2022 up 60.21% from Rs. 302.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022 up 98.21% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022 up 65.14% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.