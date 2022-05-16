Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore, up 60.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 484.08 crore in March 2022 up 60.21% from Rs. 302.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022 up 98.21% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022 up 65.14% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|484.08
|349.58
|302.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|484.08
|349.58
|302.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|463.09
|318.64
|281.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.81
|0.45
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.02
|0.39
|-7.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|3.70
|3.98
|Depreciation
|1.85
|1.79
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.39
|9.29
|8.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.03
|15.33
|12.59
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.02
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.74
|15.35
|13.02
|Interest
|9.89
|6.46
|7.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.85
|8.90
|5.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.85
|8.90
|5.88
|Tax
|3.71
|2.36
|1.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.14
|6.54
|4.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.14
|6.54
|4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.21
|11.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.45
|5.36
|4.21
|Diluted EPS
|7.44
|5.32
|3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.45
|5.36
|4.21
|Diluted EPS
|7.44
|5.32
|3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited