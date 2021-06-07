Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 302.15 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.15 crore in March 2021 up 28.92% from Rs. 234.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021 up 142.59% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021 up 24.81% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 427.80 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.01% returns over the last 6 months and 436.09% over the last 12 months.