Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 302.15 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 302.15 crore in March 2021 up 28.92% from Rs. 234.38 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021 up 142.59% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021 up 24.81% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2020.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2020.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 427.80 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.01% returns over the last 6 months and 436.09% over the last 12 months.
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.15
|328.69
|234.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.15
|328.69
|234.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.78
|298.40
|227.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|8.10
|2.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.40
|-6.67
|-16.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.98
|3.66
|3.42
|Depreciation
|1.87
|1.56
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.83
|8.55
|6.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.59
|15.09
|9.44
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.30
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.02
|15.39
|10.37
|Interest
|7.14
|6.75
|7.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.88
|8.64
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.88
|8.64
|2.67
|Tax
|1.27
|2.28
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.61
|6.36
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.61
|6.36
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|11.21
|10.93
|10.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.21
|5.82
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|5.82
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.21
|5.82
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|5.82
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited