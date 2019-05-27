Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.97 crore, up 39.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 313.97 crore in March 2019 up 39.62% from Rs. 224.88 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2019 up 34.17% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2019 up 21.66% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2018.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2018.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 305.40 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.77% returns over the last 6 months and -22.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|313.97
|272.72
|224.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|313.97
|272.72
|224.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|284.11
|256.33
|200.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.52
|1.53
|12.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.55
|-8.90
|-7.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.81
|2.22
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.04
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.78
|7.29
|7.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.66
|12.62
|10.06
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.04
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.63
|12.66
|10.37
|Interest
|5.29
|5.71
|5.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.34
|6.95
|4.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.34
|6.95
|4.68
|Tax
|3.06
|2.44
|1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.28
|4.51
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.28
|4.51
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.70
|10.70
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|4.21
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|3.99
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|4.21
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|3.99
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited