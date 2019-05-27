Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.97 crore, up 39.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.97 crore in March 2019 up 39.62% from Rs. 224.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2019 up 34.17% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2019 up 21.66% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2018.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2018.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 305.40 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.77% returns over the last 6 months and -22.30% over the last 12 months.