Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.25 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.25 crore in June 2023 up 27.76% from Rs. 407.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2023 up 87.76% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2023 up 19% from Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 79.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.