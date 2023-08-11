English
    Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.25 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 520.25 crore in June 2023 up 27.76% from Rs. 407.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2023 up 87.76% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2023 up 19% from Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 79.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.

    Hi-Tech Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.90443.88484.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.90443.88484.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.54410.03463.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.5037.070.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.31-43.61-25.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.984.324.91
    Depreciation4.802.801.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4116.7016.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3616.5722.03
    Other Income0.140.390.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5016.9722.74
    Interest6.125.779.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3811.2012.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3811.2012.85
    Tax3.722.823.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.658.389.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.658.389.14
    Equity Share Capital12.7812.2712.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.707.45
    Diluted EPS0.740.707.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.707.45
    Diluted EPS0.740.707.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

