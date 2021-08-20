Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.79 crore, up 216% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.79 crore in June 2021 up 216% from Rs. 96.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2021 up 3109.41% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2021 up 126.27% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 549.30 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.66% returns over the last 6 months and 304.34% over the last 12 months.