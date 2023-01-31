 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore, up 26.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 349.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 443.88 456.58 349.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 443.88 456.58 349.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 410.03 350.65 318.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.07 19.41 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.61 48.92 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.32 4.83 3.70
Depreciation 2.80 1.87 1.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.70 14.48 9.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.57 16.43 15.33
Other Income 0.39 0.88 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.97 17.31 15.35
Interest 5.77 6.32 6.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.20 10.99 8.90
Exceptional Items -- -6.52 --
P/L Before Tax 11.20 4.47 8.90
Tax 2.82 1.11 2.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.38 3.36 6.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.38 3.36 6.54
Equity Share Capital 12.27 12.27 12.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 2.74 5.36
Diluted EPS -- 2.74 5.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 2.74 5.36
Diluted EPS -- 2.74 5.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
