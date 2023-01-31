Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore, up 26.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 349.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 949.40 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.47% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|443.88
|456.58
|349.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|443.88
|456.58
|349.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|410.03
|350.65
|318.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.07
|19.41
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.61
|48.92
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.32
|4.83
|3.70
|Depreciation
|2.80
|1.87
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.70
|14.48
|9.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.57
|16.43
|15.33
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.88
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.97
|17.31
|15.35
|Interest
|5.77
|6.32
|6.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.20
|10.99
|8.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.20
|4.47
|8.90
|Tax
|2.82
|1.11
|2.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.38
|3.36
|6.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.38
|3.36
|6.54
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.27
|12.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.83
|2.74
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.74
|5.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.83
|2.74
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.74
|5.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited