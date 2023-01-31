English
    Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore, up 26.97% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 349.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.

    Hi-Tech Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations443.88456.58349.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations443.88456.58349.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials410.03350.65318.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.0719.410.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.6148.920.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.324.833.70
    Depreciation2.801.871.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7014.489.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5716.4315.33
    Other Income0.390.880.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9717.3115.35
    Interest5.776.326.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.2010.998.90
    Exceptional Items---6.52--
    P/L Before Tax11.204.478.90
    Tax2.821.112.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.383.366.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.383.366.54
    Equity Share Capital12.2712.2712.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.832.745.36
    Diluted EPS--2.745.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.832.745.36
    Diluted EPS--2.745.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited