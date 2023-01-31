Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore, up 26.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.88 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 349.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2021.

