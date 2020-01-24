Hi-Tech Pipes Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 251.19 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.19 crore in December 2019 down 7.89% from Rs. 272.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2019 down 18.25% from Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2018.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.21 in December 2018.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 179.60 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -13.51% over the last 12 months.