Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 594.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.24% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2023 up 11.42% from Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2022.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 76.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.91% over the last 12 months.
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|701.86
|569.29
|594.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|701.86
|569.29
|594.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|576.75
|526.85
|580.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.50
|7.55
|0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.82
|-19.78
|-41.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.03
|6.19
|6.49
|Depreciation
|5.24
|3.62
|2.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.01
|20.41
|18.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.52
|24.44
|27.38
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.52
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.81
|24.96
|28.09
|Interest
|8.12
|7.56
|12.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.70
|17.40
|15.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.70
|17.40
|15.77
|Tax
|4.86
|4.38
|4.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.84
|13.02
|11.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.84
|13.02
|11.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.84
|13.02
|11.22
|Equity Share Capital
|12.78
|12.27
|12.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|10.61
|9.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|7.31
|9.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|10.61
|9.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|7.31
|9.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited