Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 594.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.24% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2023 up 11.42% from Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 76.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.91% over the last 12 months.