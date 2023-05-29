English
    Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 701.86 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 594.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.24% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2023 up 11.42% from Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 76.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.91% over the last 12 months.

    Hi-Tech Pipes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations701.86569.29594.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations701.86569.29594.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials576.75526.85580.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.507.550.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.82-19.78-41.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.036.196.49
    Depreciation5.243.622.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0120.4118.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5224.4427.38
    Other Income0.300.520.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8124.9628.09
    Interest8.127.5612.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7017.4015.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7017.4015.77
    Tax4.864.384.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8413.0211.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8413.0211.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8413.0211.22
    Equity Share Capital12.7812.2712.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.2910.619.15
    Diluted EPS0.927.319.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.2910.619.15
    Diluted EPS0.927.319.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am