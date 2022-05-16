Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 391.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022 up 54.89% from Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|594.78
|440.02
|391.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|594.78
|440.02
|391.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|580.80
|400.13
|356.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.81
|0.45
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.89
|-2.44
|-3.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.49
|5.13
|6.01
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.40
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.72
|11.67
|12.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.38
|22.68
|16.97
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.02
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.09
|22.70
|17.39
|Interest
|12.31
|8.84
|8.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.77
|13.85
|8.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.77
|13.85
|8.58
|Tax
|4.56
|3.68
|2.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.22
|10.17
|6.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.22
|10.17
|6.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.22
|10.17
|6.52
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.21
|11.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.15
|8.33
|5.95
|Diluted EPS
|9.13
|8.28
|5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.15
|8.33
|5.95
|Diluted EPS
|9.13
|8.28
|5.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited