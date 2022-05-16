 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 391.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022 up 54.89% from Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.

Hi-Tech Pipes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 594.78 440.02 391.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 594.78 440.02 391.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 580.80 400.13 356.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 0.45 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.89 -2.44 -3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.49 5.13 6.01
Depreciation 2.47 2.40 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.72 11.67 12.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.38 22.68 16.97
Other Income 0.70 0.02 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.09 22.70 17.39
Interest 12.31 8.84 8.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.77 13.85 8.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.77 13.85 8.58
Tax 4.56 3.68 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.22 10.17 6.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.22 10.17 6.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.22 10.17 6.52
Equity Share Capital 12.27 12.21 11.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.15 8.33 5.95
Diluted EPS 9.13 8.28 5.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.15 8.33 5.95
Diluted EPS 9.13 8.28 5.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hi-Tech Pipes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.