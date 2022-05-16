Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.78 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 391.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022 up 72.07% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2022 up 54.89% from Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 544.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.