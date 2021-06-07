Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.51 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 391.51 crore in March 2021 up 30.6% from Rs. 299.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021 up 54.83% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2021 up 28.03% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2020.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2020.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 427.80 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|391.51
|415.70
|299.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|391.51
|415.70
|299.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|356.37
|377.35
|295.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|8.10
|2.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.31
|-9.14
|-26.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.01
|5.00
|5.32
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.07
|2.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.64
|11.17
|8.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.97
|21.15
|12.44
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.30
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.39
|21.45
|13.37
|Interest
|8.81
|8.79
|8.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.58
|12.66
|4.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.58
|12.66
|4.77
|Tax
|2.06
|3.40
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.52
|9.26
|4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.52
|9.26
|4.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.52
|9.26
|4.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.21
|10.93
|10.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.95
|8.48
|3.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|8.48
|3.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.95
|8.48
|3.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|8.48
|3.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited