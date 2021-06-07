Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.51 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.51 crore in March 2021 up 30.6% from Rs. 299.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021 up 54.83% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2021 up 28.03% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 427.80 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)