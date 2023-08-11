Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 642.17 crore, up 24.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.17 crore in June 2023 up 24.41% from Rs. 516.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 up 79.16% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.47 crore in June 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 79.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.