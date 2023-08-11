English
    Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 642.17 crore, up 24.41% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 642.17 crore in June 2023 up 24.41% from Rs. 516.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 up 79.16% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.47 crore in June 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2022.

    Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 79.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.

    Hi-Tech Pipes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations642.17701.86516.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations642.17701.86516.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials527.09576.75506.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.3243.500.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.2313.82-30.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.478.035.62
    Depreciation2.735.242.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8626.0116.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4628.5215.37
    Other Income0.280.300.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7428.8115.93
    Interest7.958.129.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7920.706.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7920.706.03
    Tax2.774.861.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0215.844.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0215.844.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.0215.844.48
    Equity Share Capital13.0812.7812.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.293.65
    Diluted EPS0.450.923.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.293.65
    Diluted EPS0.450.923.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

