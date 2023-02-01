Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 440.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.