Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 440.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.

Hi-Tech Pipes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.29 598.53 440.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.29 598.53 440.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 526.85 479.97 400.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.55 20.30 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.78 48.92 -2.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.19 6.56 5.13
Depreciation 3.62 2.46 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.41 19.20 11.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.44 21.12 22.68
Other Income 0.52 0.88 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.96 21.99 22.70
Interest 7.56 9.72 8.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.40 12.27 13.85
Exceptional Items -- -6.52 --
P/L Before Tax 17.40 5.76 13.85
Tax 4.38 1.41 3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.02 4.34 10.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.02 4.34 10.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.02 4.34 10.17
Equity Share Capital 12.27 12.27 12.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.61 3.54 8.33
Diluted EPS 7.31 3.54 8.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.61 3.54 8.33
Diluted EPS 7.31 3.54 8.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited