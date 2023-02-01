Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 440.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 10.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in December 2021.
Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 939.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|569.29
|598.53
|440.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|569.29
|598.53
|440.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|526.85
|479.97
|400.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.55
|20.30
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.78
|48.92
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.19
|6.56
|5.13
|Depreciation
|3.62
|2.46
|2.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.41
|19.20
|11.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.44
|21.12
|22.68
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.88
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.96
|21.99
|22.70
|Interest
|7.56
|9.72
|8.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.40
|12.27
|13.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.40
|5.76
|13.85
|Tax
|4.38
|1.41
|3.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.02
|4.34
|10.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.02
|4.34
|10.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.02
|4.34
|10.17
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.27
|12.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.61
|3.54
|8.33
|Diluted EPS
|7.31
|3.54
|8.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.61
|3.54
|8.33
|Diluted EPS
|7.31
|3.54
|8.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited