English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hi-Tech Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 440.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.

    Hi-Tech Pipes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.29598.53440.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.29598.53440.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials526.85479.97400.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.5520.300.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.7848.92-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.196.565.13
    Depreciation3.622.462.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4119.2011.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4421.1222.68
    Other Income0.520.880.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9621.9922.70
    Interest7.569.728.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4012.2713.85
    Exceptional Items---6.52--
    P/L Before Tax17.405.7613.85
    Tax4.381.413.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.024.3410.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.024.3410.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.024.3410.17
    Equity Share Capital12.2712.2712.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.613.548.33
    Diluted EPS7.313.548.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.613.548.33
    Diluted EPS7.313.548.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited