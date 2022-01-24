Hi-Tech Pipes Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 440.02 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.02 crore in December 2021 up 5.85% from Rs. 415.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021 up 9.78% from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021 up 6.72% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.48 in December 2020.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares closed at 593.45 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 133.46% over the last 12 months.