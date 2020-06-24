HG Infra Engineering Q4 consolidated PAT up 41% to Rs 54 crore

HG Infra Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.79 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 54.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company had clocked a consolidated PAT of Rs 38.58 crore for the corresponding period a year-ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 635.95 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review, from Rs 586.33 crore earlier.

Total expenses during the January-March period increased to Rs 563.83 crore as against Rs 525.84 crore in the year-ago period.