HG Infra Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,469.62 crore, up 43.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,469.62 crore in March 2023 up 43.25% from Rs. 1,025.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.69 crore in March 2023 up 62.1% from Rs. 91.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.48 crore in March 2023 up 53.93% from Rs. 159.48 crore in March 2022.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 22.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.98 in March 2022.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 905.75 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.33% returns over the last 6 months and 69.38% over the last 12 months.