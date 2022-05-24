 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HG Infra Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,025.93 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,025.93 crore in March 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 1,027.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.11 crore in March 2022 down 6.71% from Rs. 97.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.48 crore in March 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 174.23 crore in March 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.98 in March 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 588.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 57.52% over the last 12 months.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,025.93 915.57 1,027.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,025.93 915.57 1,027.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 506.60 439.01 462.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.47 32.35 29.62
Depreciation 21.85 21.64 22.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 329.05 299.00 368.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.97 123.57 143.92
Other Income 2.66 8.99 7.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.63 132.56 151.66
Interest 15.98 12.48 19.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.65 120.08 132.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.65 120.08 132.42
Tax 30.54 31.19 34.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.11 88.89 97.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.11 88.89 97.66
Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.98 13.64 14.98
Diluted EPS 13.98 13.64 14.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.98 13.64 14.98
Diluted EPS 13.98 13.64 14.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

