HG Infra Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,027.83 crore, up 65.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,027.83 crore in March 2021 up 65.02% from Rs. 622.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.66 crore in March 2021 up 90.55% from Rs. 51.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.23 crore in March 2021 up 65.65% from Rs. 105.18 crore in March 2020.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 14.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.86 in March 2020.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 279.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.87% over the last 12 months.