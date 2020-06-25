HG Infra Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 622.86 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.86 crore in March 2020 up 7.39% from Rs. 579.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in March 2020 up 39.5% from Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.18 crore in March 2020 up 10.1% from Rs. 95.53 crore in March 2019.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.65 in March 2019.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 187.70 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.