HG Infra Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 579.97 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.97 crore in March 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 503.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2019 up 1.96% from Rs. 36.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.53 crore in March 2019 up 19.58% from Rs. 79.89 crore in March 2018.

HG Infra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2018.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 203.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.69% over the last 12 months.