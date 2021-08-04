MARKET NEWS

HG Infra Engg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 911.73 crore, up 206.02% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 911.73 crore in June 2021 up 206.02% from Rs. 297.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.92 crore in June 2021 up 489.26% from Rs. 15.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.93 crore in June 2021 up 193.36% from Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2020.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2020.

Close

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 548.95 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.26% returns over the last 6 months and 203.87% over the last 12 months.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations911.731,027.83297.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations911.731,027.83297.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials456.74462.78140.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.0029.6222.32
Depreciation20.3022.5719.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses275.45368.9485.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.25143.9229.66
Other Income3.397.742.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.63151.6632.32
Interest11.8919.2412.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.74132.4220.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax119.74132.4220.14
Tax30.8234.765.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.9297.6615.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.9297.6615.09
Equity Share Capital65.1765.1765.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6414.982.32
Diluted EPS13.6414.982.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6414.982.32
Diluted EPS13.6414.982.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:33 pm

