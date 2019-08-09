HG Infra Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 526.11 crore, up 16.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.11 crore in June 2019 up 16.87% from Rs. 450.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2019 up 27.36% from Rs. 27.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2019 up 17.74% from Rs. 70.13 crore in June 2018.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2018.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 226.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.51% over the last 12 months.