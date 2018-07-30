HG Infra Engg standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 450.17 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 450.17 503.78 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 450.17 503.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 225.61 172.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 28.26 23.32 Depreciation 17.48 19.33 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 129.22 229.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.60 59.37 Other Income 3.05 1.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.65 60.56 Interest 11.53 14.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.13 45.67 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.13 45.67 Tax 14.11 9.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.01 36.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.01 36.03 Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.14 6.57 Diluted EPS 4.14 6.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.14 6.57 Diluted EPS 4.14 6.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited