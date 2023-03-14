HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore in December 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 915.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 88.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.92 crore in December 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 154.20 crore in December 2021.