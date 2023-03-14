HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore in December 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 915.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 88.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.92 crore in December 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 154.20 crore in December 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in December 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 763.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.81% returns over the last 6 months and 42.31% over the last 12 months.